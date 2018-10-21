Toddler taken to hospital after snake bite

A young child is being treated after being bitten by a snake on the North Coast.

A young child is being treated after being bitten by a snake on the North Coast.

A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the Cabarita Beach area about 1.30pm.

He said their reports suggested a two-year-old boy had been bitten by a snake, believed to be a brown snake.

He said the ambulance was cancelled as the boy was taken to hospital by car.

"It looks like the parents or someone related to the child has bundled them in their car and taken him straight to hospital," he said.

"We were cancelled en route.

"It looks like he's possibly gone to the Tweed Hospital."

No further details about the child's condition were available.