Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young child is being treated after being bitten by a snake on the North Coast.
A young child is being treated after being bitten by a snake on the North Coast. Rachel Vercoe
Breaking

Toddler taken to hospital after snake bite

Liana Turner
by
21st Oct 2018 2:10 PM

A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the Cabarita Beach area about 1.30pm.

He said their reports suggested a two-year-old boy had been bitten by a snake, believed to be a brown snake.

Three snakes to watch out for right now on the Northern Rivers

He said the ambulance was cancelled as the boy was taken to hospital by car.

"It looks like the parents or someone related to the child has bundled them in their car and taken him straight to hospital," he said.

"We were cancelled en route.

"It looks like he's possibly gone to the Tweed Hospital."

No further details about the child's condition were available.

editors picks northern rivers snakes snake bite
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Weather A MAN has been killed by lightning at a racecourse in central western NSW as storms hit the state.

    Marching against sexual violence

    Marching against sexual violence

    News Women (and friends) ready to reclaim night.

    Fraser acts on ramp, slipway

    premium_icon Fraser acts on ramp, slipway

    News COULD there be a better time to talk about the boat ramp?

    You’re never too young to be heart smart

    You’re never too young to be heart smart

    News KEEPING your heart healthy at any age is easy if you know how.

    Local Partners