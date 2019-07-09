Young Charlie is ready to serve up his talents overseas

PACKING HEAT: Charlie Pade is heading to Hong Kong to take on the best Asia and Oceania have to offer.

TENNIS: Charlie Pade has been selected for the highest honour of his career to date, with the youngster to represent Australia in the IC Rod Laver World Junior Challenge later this month.

The 14-year-old has been picked as one of four Australian juniors to make up the national team.

The tournament is the first time Charlie will take his tennis talents overseas as he lines up against the best Asia and Oceania have to offer in Hong Kong.

Based on a format similar to the Davis and Fed Cups, he'll be joined by players from Tamworth, Tinonee and the Sunshine Coast as part of a team comprising of two boys and two girls.

"This is a very prestigious event and I'm really excited, it's such an awesome opportunity,” Charlie said.

The IC Rod Laver World Junior Challenge is named after arguably the world's greatest player and has been staged since 2005.

This event also doubles as a development exercise as coaches are able to take the court to give players advice and direction when required.

Charlie's opportunity became available through the partnership of the International Tennis Club and the Evonne Goolagong Foundation and is the first time an indigenous team has represented Australia in the Rod Laver World Junior Challenge. If Charlie's team are successful in Hong Kong, they will then compete in the finals to be held in the US next year.