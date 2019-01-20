Menu
JELLYFISH STING: A young boy was treated by Surf Life Savers for a jellyfish sting at Rainbow Beach.
News

Young boy treated for jellyfish sting at Rainbow Beach

Philippe Coquerand
by
20th Jan 2019 12:28 PM | Updated: 12:45 PM
A young boy has been treated for a jellyfish sting by surf life savers at Rainbow Beach.

It's believed the 9-year-old boy was stung just after 10:30am.

Life savers were notified with first aid provided.

JELLYFISH STING: A young boy was treated for a jellyfish sting by Surf Life Savers at Rainbow Beach.
The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

Surf Life Savers are warning swimmers to be cautious of jellyfish in the water.

"Please stay vigilant and keep an eye on your family and friends," a Qld Surf Life Saving spokesman said.

Gympie Times

