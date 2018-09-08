Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Young boy missing from Brisbane home

Rae Wilson
by
8th Sep 2018 3:16 AM

Police are seeking public assistance to help find a 12-year-old boy missing from Newmarket.

The boy was last seen yesterday about 8am leaving a Farm Street home and has not contacted family since.

The boy is described as Caucasian, approximately 110cm tall and with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, green shirt and green shorts.

Police are appealing for the boy or anyone with further information to contact police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

brisbane editors picks missing boy newmarket
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Race weekend here with last chance to enter

    Race weekend here with last chance to enter

    News Coffs Harbour Showground will be open until 4pm today taking late entries for tomorrow's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival

    • 8th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    News Lasting Impressions owner's take on the plastic bag challenge

    Teen off to Big Apple for modelling dream

    premium_icon Teen off to Big Apple for modelling dream

    News Sights set on New York to fulfil his dreams of becoming a model

    Not a 'cheapskate' bypass says minister

    premium_icon Not a 'cheapskate' bypass says minister

    News Concept designs for the bypass will be released later this month.

    Local Partners