A rescue helicopter is currently en route to a serious motorcycle crash. (Picture: File)
News

Police release details on boy, 8, killed in motorbike crash

Tristan Evert
13th Jul 2020 5:53 PM | Updated: 14th Jul 2020 7:40 PM
POLICE have released more details about a tragic crash that claimed the life of a young boy on a private property near Kingaroy on Monday afternoon. 

A Queensland Police spokesman said on Monday afternoon the eight-year-old boy was riding his motorbike around a track on a private property at Wattle Camp when he collided with a tree.

"Paramedics were called to the scene just before 5pm yesterday, treating the patient who had suffered critical injuries," the spokesman said.

"Police are investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner."

EARLIER, MONDAY 8.30PM:

POLICE have confirmed an eight-year-old boy has been killed in a motorcycle crash on a private property in Wattle Camp.

Police are investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner.

EARLIER, MONDAY 5.15PM:

A young boy has suffered critical injuries after a motorcycle crash at Wattle Camp.

Emergency crews were called to a private property in Wattle Camp at 5pm.

A rescue helicopter is currently en route.

 

