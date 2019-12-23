Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A nine-year-old boy has tragically died after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.
A nine-year-old boy has tragically died after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.
News

Young boy dies after drowning accident in public pool

23rd Dec 2019 3:33 PM

A young boy has tragically died two days after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.

The nine-year-old was found slumped in the water near the side of a public pool in Griffith about 3pm on Friday.

Police believe he may have suffered a medical condition.

A parent spotted the boy and pulled him from the water before lifesavers commenced CPR.

"Paramedics and officers from Murrumbidgee Police District attended and the boy was taken to Griffith Hospital," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Despite their efforts, the boy died in hospital yesterday."

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the boy's death but are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

child death drowning public pool

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A wet, stormy Christmas predicted for the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon A wet, stormy Christmas predicted for the Coffs Coast

        News A Bureau of Meteorology forecaster says to expect isolated showers, thunderstorms in coming days.

        Where to find the best Christmas lights on the Coffs Coast

        Where to find the best Christmas lights on the Coffs Coast

        News Advocate readers have called out for a list of the best light displays on the...

        The crimes that shocked the coast in 2019

        premium_icon The crimes that shocked the coast in 2019

        News From murder to drugs, here's the biggest crime stories of 2019.

        WISHLIST: Five things Coffs sports fans want in 2020

        premium_icon WISHLIST: Five things Coffs sports fans want in 2020

        News BRING on 2020 and the great sporting moments which will come with it