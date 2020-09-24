Young Ballina actress gets Hollywood call

YOUNG actor Lainey Baldwin has received a call from Hollywood.

The 22-year-old Ballina Shire resident has just wrapped up filming in Queensland and is getting ready for her next role on the big screen.

"I have just wrapped shooting on the Queensland feature film The Lost One, which follows the story of a former police officer who tracks down a missing teenage girl," she said.

"I played the role of Sophie, a troubled high school student, and I had so much fun bringing her to life on screen.

"Next week I am set to begin shooting my next feature film which I am super excited about, but unfortunately, I can't say more than that at this stage."

Ms Baldwin attended Alstonville High School and other local creative schools.

"I was lucky enough to be guided through the drama program by Kimberley Davenport at Alstonville High," she said.

"I also trained at Total Image Dance studio (Now Kira Cullen Dance Company) in Ballina for nine years.

"Dancing was initially what sparked my love for performing, which lead me to join our local theatre company Ballina Players Theatre, where I found my passion for acting.

"Although the arts community in the Northern Rivers is still small, it is great to see how much it is growing."

Ballina actress Lainey Baldwin.

The actor said she was looking forward to visit her family and friends when the area was included in the Queensland bubble on October 1.

"Although I am busy with shooting over the next couple of months, I will be over the border and home to Ballina the first chance I get," she said.

"Being on the Gold Coast during lockdown, I have missed my family and the ability to escape to the Northern Rivers to 'reset' so much.

"The things I am looking forward to the most are family barbecues, beach swims, waterfall picnics, and spending some long-awaited time with my dog."

Like many actors, Ms Baldwin is planning a move to Hollywood in the future.

"I plan to continue to break into the Australian film industry and get some more credits under my belt, before I head to LA to pursue my career over there," she said.

"Australia is definitely starting to become a little Hollywood down under with all of the big productions making their way here, but I want to aim bigger."