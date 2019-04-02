Young athletes field sound advice

KEY ADVICE: Jodie Fields with aspiring athletes from the North Coast Academy of Sport at the weekend's education seminars.

ALL SPORTS: Former Australian cricket captain Jodie Fields led an impressive line-up at a special North Coast Academy of Sport education event on the weekend.

Aspiring athletes and their coaches underwent an intensive program covering everything from the dangers of drugs in sport to financial literacy as part of a statewide initiative between Regional Academies of Sport and ClubsNSW.

More than 200 people attended the seminar at the Pacific Bay Resort.

The new Athlete Education Program curriculum covered 11 modules including nutrition, sports psychology, injury prevention and management, youth leadership and media skills.

"The Regional Academy athlete network includes over 3500 athletes annually,” executive director of the North Coast Academy of Sport John Kincade said.

"To have a unified professional and elite education program servicing the talented youth of regional NSW will only develop stronger generations to come.

"This year the program was delivered both face to face and backed up by an online hub.”

Fields was an integral feature of the weekend, being the the keynote speaker as well as presenting a talk on drugs in sport.

Fields retired from cricket as one of the most decorated captains in Australia's history, leading the women's team to victory in the 2013 World Cup and 2012 World T20.

The 34-year-old was named Queensland Sportswoman of the Year in 2013 for her achievements on the field, beating out the likes of Cate Campbell and Courtney Hancock.

In retirement Fields has remained incredibly determined and is driven to create a difference for women in both sport and corporate environments.