Young actors sink teeth into fairy tale

ENTERTAINING ADVENTURES: The Young Actors Studio is staging two productions on December 1.

ENDLESS hours spent in rehearsals will all be worth it when the curtains are raised on an edgy, modern-day fairytale.

The 52 students behind the show have been acting, singing and dancing while having input into the script, direction and work backstage.

Described as a cross between a Bruno Mars concert and Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the first show, titled Snow White, is staged by the junior ensemble.

The evil Queen has moves like Mick Jagger while a procession of crazy characters will have audiences of all ages rolling in the aisles.

The second show, Take a Bite, by the senior ensemble is set in a steampunk world where Snow White is kicked out of home by her evil stepmother and ends up on the streets.

It's a non-stop adventure featuring the huntsman, the loveable dwarves and many other favourites, singing and dancing to classic '80s tunes.

Some of the talented cast have been training for up to seven years with the Young Actors Studio, established in 2011 by director Belinda Lemair.

Her mission is to give local youth the chance to learn the craft of acting and access opportunities not available regionally.

"It's all about creating a pathway for kids who want to follow a professional career in theatre,” Lemair said.

"Students can try out different situations and choices to deal with problems, which may be from their own life. Their actions and consequences can be examined without the risks experimentation could lead to in the real world.”

Ticket proceeds will go back to covering costs of staging the productions.

Show times

Where: Lifehouse Theatre.

When: Saturday, December1. Snow White will be performed from 2-3.15pm and Take a Bite from 6.30-8.30pm.

For more information, phone 0408169415.