Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COME PLAY: If you've ever wanted to find out what hockey is like, now is your chance.
COME PLAY: If you've ever wanted to find out what hockey is like, now is your chance. Matt Deans
Sport

You'll never know until you give hockey a crack

Sam Flanagan
by
21st Mar 2019 12:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: The winter sports season is almost upon us, with athletes both young and young at heart gearing up for the coming months.

Though if you're still unsure what sport to play in 2019, Hockey Coffs Coast may be able to help you out.

HCC is holding a free come and try event today at the Coffs Harbour Hockey Centre and they are throwing the doors open to anyone who is interested.

"We're holding two sessions, one for the U12s which will be a basic introduction into hockey, so they'll learn how to hold a stick, how to pass a ball and things like that,” Leigh McIntosh from Hockey NSW said.

"The second session we're holding is for 13 years and older, which anyone can participate in.

"They'll do the introductory stuff as well and work their way up to playing a game at the end of the session.

"Representatives from every club will be present and will be able to help people with registration if they enjoy themselves and decide they want to get involved this season.”

The junior session begins at 8.30am and the open session at 10.30am.

McIntosh said hockey was a game for players of all abilities and could fit into a weekly routine.

"It's at the same ground and same time every week, so people are able to structure their weekends around it, unlike other sports,” he said.

coffs harbour hockey hockey coffs coast
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Labor’s ‘save the koalas’ plan could kill off 2000 jobs

    premium_icon Labor’s ‘save the koalas’ plan could kill off 2000 jobs

    Politics A greenie Labor plan to “save the koalas” could cost more than $1 billion, slash 2000 jobs and kill off a mid-north coast industry.

    Dorrigo tragedy hits entire rugby league community hard

    premium_icon Dorrigo tragedy hits entire rugby league community hard

    News Tributes flow for CRL player who died after trial match in Dorrigo.

    • 21st Mar 2019 5:00 PM
    Labor's commitment to protecting water quality in the region

    premium_icon Labor's commitment to protecting water quality in the region

    News Labor says the EPA has the power and funds but must act.

    Orara residents call for action on threats to environment

    premium_icon Orara residents call for action on threats to environment

    News Orara residents want action on mounting threats to the environment.