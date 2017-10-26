You won't find anything like this unique Jetty dream home

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in a privileged position at the Jetty this week.

This four-bedroom home on 1,180 sqm at 19 Fitzroy St, Coffs Harbour will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the guide is online now.

Cardow & Partners selling agent Aleta Stephens said the property is a masterpiece of Jetty living.

"The location is in the heart of it all so you can walk to the cafes and beaches,” she said.

"The large block is a luxury in the Jetty and ensures privacy while capturing gorgeous mountain views.”

Stretching across the generous block is a sleek, modern four-bedroom home with outdoor entertaining zone overlooking the pool, landscaped gardens and at the rear of the block, a large three car shed with self-contained office or studio space with lane access.

Attention to detail and quality have been used to craft this stylish home; it's the extras like ducted air-conditioning, bespoke cabinetry, electric louvred windows and even a contemporary fireplace that set it apart.

The stunning gardens surrounding the home were designed by the renowned Claudia Nevell with a focus on low-maintenance and were featured in House & Garden magazine in February this year.

"This relaxed, private executive home will suit a range of buyers from retirees to families and people looking for somewhere to run their home business,” Aleta said.

See more now at the Real Estate Property Guide.