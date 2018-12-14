You won't believe how much rain they've already had out west

Amy Macintosh watched the rain roll in from Fairfield near Longreach. Some parts of the Central West region received over 100mm of rain overnight on Wednesday and during the day on Thursday.

THE sky opened over the Central West on Thursday, and parts of the region had the best December falls since 2012.

Following long periods of debilitating drought, some of the driest parts of Western Queensland are celebrating after much-needed rain drenched parts of the region.

Properties at Aramac and Alpha received more than 100mm in early morning storms yesterday morning.

At Alpha, the biggest fall was at Bloomfield which received 139mm by 9.30am.

Other falls around Alpha ranged between 40 and 90mm.

Near Aramac, the biggest fall was at Powella where an early morning storm dropped 105mm.

At Taree, south of Aramac, Genevieve Hawkins said the 46mm they received at 3.30am this morning took them "very much by surprise."

Jericho also received decent rainfall, with recorded falls of between 20 and 50mm in the morning.

Properties around Tambo and Blackall also received much-needed rain, with one property at Tambo recording 24mm early in the morning.

Another property 60kms northeast of Tambo measured 50mm in the gauge by 8.30am.

Staff at The Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum at Winton were over the moon to receive 34mm on Thursday. Australian Age of Dinosaurs

Northeast of Blackall an early morning storm dropped 52mm on one property.

Around Longreach, some of the best rainfall in six years was recorded.

Acacia Downs measured 30mm before 10.30am this morning, saying it was the largest December fall since 2012.

Southwest of Longreach another property measured 76mm after heavy rainfall this morning.

Noonbah Station at Longreach was also happy to find 44mm in the rain gauge.

At Charleville, more than 30mm fell before 10.30am.

On Friday, the northeast part of the Central West region can expect a high chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm, with medium showers forecast for other parts.