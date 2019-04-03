You snooze, you lose

You'll need to get out of bed for this one. Coffs Coast business closes doors on Sunday, huge floor stock sale.

IT'S a case of get in quick before the doors permanently close.

Sadly, another Coffs Coast retailer is about to call it quits.

Snooze, located next door to BCF at Coffs South, is having a massive floor stock clearance to clear the decks before the signage comes down and the lights go out on Sunday afternoon.

"It was purely a business decision to close the store,” said Adam Wallace, sales manager.

"The store has been open for about six years and I came on board from Melbourne about eight months ago.

"We are doing a little better than last year but it's a case of too little too late.”

Adam said his customers have been great but online shopping has had an impact on the business and contributed to the decision to close the bricks and mortar store which was manned by four staff.

"Retail is tough. Many people may not buy a mattress online but they do shop there for Manchester and accessories, so that part of our business has been hit hard.”

With up to 70% off all floor stock and all being sold "as is” you have only a few days to get heavily discounted bedding.

"A big thanks to my team and to our customers, come in and say hello before we go and grab a bargain.”