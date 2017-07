Migaloo passes the Coffs Coast: Incredible aerial footage of Migaloo the white wonder passing the Coffs Coast. Shot by Sinclair Black.

EVERYONE'S favourite white whale has been spotted off the coast of Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga this morning.

The Clarence Valley's coastal towns might have the rare chance to spot the white humpback as it migrates north.

Migaloo was spotted with a number of other wales near Coffs harbour by Jetty Dive.