You know you’re a Coffs Harbour local when...

Coffs Harbour's Big Banana has been a tourist drawcard since it first opened in 1964.

Elaine Phillips - When you could go and do grocery shopping at Cox Bro’s. And when you forgot your wallet and they said don,t worry, just come back and pay tomorrow and walk out with your groceries. Imagine Coles or Woolies saying that now.

Michal Stead - When you can remember the overhead big boomerangs saying “Park Beach”

And the steakhouse at Park Beach with the wagon wheel and the old hall there. The brick cafe overlooking the park beach reserve.

Maloufs on the corner where St George is now.

Walton’s down town.

Old Woolworths is the Main Street with open lollies and people behind all the counters with undies and socks. I was only young but I can remember all those. Fossey’s in the Main Street.

A front page from May 31, 1989 referring to an already 'long-running debate' over the bypass.

Julz Jewels - when you can honestly say they’ve been planning the bypass since you were a kid ...50 YRS AGO

Vanessa Crossley - When you can remember roller skating in Pet Stock and aqua jetting in Aldi

Eric Jones - Going to picture theatre in the main street where no mall, no fast food joints not counting henny penny of cause Cox brothers lane grocery pick up the Fitzroy hotel no plaza no jetty plaza walking from bray st area to coffs primary with no issues with anyone.

Sharyn Landrigan - When my great grandfather helped build the original first jetty, one of the original Coffs Harbour settlers. Then I married into another first Coffs Harbour settler family. That makes us very local!

Passengers are lifted using a basket while landing at the Coffs Harbour Jetty circa 1910. The Jetty used to be longer than it is today.

Chrissy Purple - Brelsford park was where Jetty high had their sports carnivals and Coffs primary had a marching squad back in the 70s.

The old co-op was closer to the train line and the Jetty was about 90 metres longer.

Sherlyn Wilson - I lived across the road from Brelsford Park watching Cricket with my father, going to the Beach, walking to Coff’s Harbour High School. Listening to the bagpipes practice on a Thursday night at the Hall in Brelsford Park. All in the 60s.

Darren Barkway - When you could have lunch at the CWA. (Country Women’s Association) Which was on the highway where the RSL is now. Fondly remember those toasted chicken sandwiches for $0.50 each with my grandmother and mother.

Margaret Tozer - After travelling round Australia, you realise that there is no other place as beautiful as Coffs

Barbara Flick - When you have travelled around Australia, and come home ,,

walk around the Marina, and thought I am never leaving to live else where.

Leah Dodd - When you have to remind yourself to stop , look and appreciate all the natural beauty surrounding us. Being fortunate enough to live here it easy to forget to stop and take in the wonder.

Shane Burton - You find a new dent on your car after every time you park at the shops

Ginny Smith - All the darling little old ladies would sit in Joan Priors shop and when you got stuck with your knitting they would show you how to master it.Loved those ladies and they loved helping you because they felt needed

Vaughn Dawes - You remember the massive spot light on the forestry corner, down Jetty, for the turn of the decade new years celebrations 1979-80. Batman really disappointed, he was a no show

Jessica Kelly - You can’t navigate a roundabout, traffic lights or driving in general. Oh and not knowing what 1.5m distancing means when visiting supermarkets etc.

Maureen Pickering - When you met your mum at either Darks Corner, Maloufs Corner or Cox’s and you watched movies at the Tasman theatre.

And your family has lived here long enough to have a street named after them

John Newth - When you can get to the beautiful beaches, mountains, shops, hospital, airport, train, bus and more within 15 mins.

South Solitary Island, Coffs Coast. Coffs Harbour. Aerial.

Garry Innes - You see the sun, the crystal clear ocean and the majestic Solitary Islands.

Nelly Robb - when someone says they’re going to Molly Malones, they don’t mean having a stout at an Irish Pub! You can still remember Allen Taylor’s mill at homebase and Saturdays were swimming at Coffs Creek as Dad kept a watchful eye on you while listening to the horses on the wireless and studying the guide. Those were the days.....You still remember the Darrell Lea shop in the middle of Boulevard Arcade and the Darrell Lea Lady (omg I just thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world), you can remember doing the shopping at Cox Bros on High Street just after you had lunch at the Coffs Cafe (next door?) and the best place to buy records was at Waltons. Because back then people had common sense and knew how handy 45 degree angle parking was for shopping. Oh and you actually knew the guy the Monterey Arcade was named after. haha And you can remember the view from Beacon Hill, probably because Allen Taylor’s helped to keep it clean (joke). lol