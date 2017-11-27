You just can't write off a champ

Two-time World Longboard Champion Harley Ingleby of Emerald Beach on Day 2 of the Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship at Jinzun Harbour.

Jinzun Harbour, Taitung/Taiwan: PUMPING swell has continued to fill into Jinzun Harbour for the second day of the Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship.

The event's first casualties were sent packing with the completion of 8 heats of Men's Round Two in clean 3-to-4 foot waves.

The Coffs Coast's Harley Ingleby is not a name you would expect to see in elimination Round Two, but after a close opening heat that is where the two time World Champion Found himself.



Coming up against trials winner Rory Macdonald, Ingleby turned on his trademark technical wizardry, combining power with finesse to post a winning heat total of 12.93.

"The wind is pretty strong into the right-handers but the waves are still really good," Ingleby said.

"Having to surf in Round 2 isn't too bad, it is just more time in the water which I like, you just want to make sure you make it.

"This is a great location for an event; it is such a high-performance wave.

"The people here are so friendly and it is a beautiful coastline."

Last year's World Longboard Championship runner-up Steven Sawyer (ZAF) was another unexpected Round Two surfer.



Hailing from the long point break of Jeffery's Bat in South Africa, Sawyer is no slouch in big open windy right-handers. Sawyer's conventional approach saw him take the heat with a total of 11.70.

As the wind began to howl, event directors were forced to call it a day with four heats left to run. Before they did, however, the most exciting heat of the day went down between Aussie duo Jack Entwistle (AUS) and Jared Neal of Emerald Beach.



Entwistle lead the entire heat until in the dying minutes Neal found a solid left to take the lead.



Shortly after Entwistle answered back and won the heat after the buzzer with a heat total of 14.14.

"I saw Jared turn for that one inside of me and thought it was all over," Entwistle said.



"I wasn't aware he had taken the lead when I took off but knew it was a possibility. With this in mind, I knew I had to get busy and did. I'm really happy to have won that heat and keep going through."

The 2017 Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship runs from November 23 - December 3, 2017.

Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship Men's Round 2 Results:

Heat 1: Antoine Delpero (FRA), 12.83 def Chung Hua Cheng (TPE) 6.93

Heat 2: Harley Ingleby (AUS) 12.93 def Rory Macdonald (TPE) 7.37

Heat 3: Cole Robbins (USA) 12.10 def Tung-Ming Chen (TPE) 6.37

Heat 4: Steven Sawyer (ZAF) 11.70 def Anthony Spencer (AUS) 9.00

Heat 5: Rodrigo Spaier (BRA) 16.17 def Satoshi Horii (JPN) 9.10

Heat 6: Ben Skinner (GBR) moves through with Andre Derizans (HAW) retiring injured

Heat 7: Matthew Moir (ZAF) moves through with Duane Desato (HAW) retiring injured

Heat 8: Jack Entwistle (AUS) 14.14 def Jared Neal 13.26