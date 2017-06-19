You 'donut' want to miss this

IF THE first word you utter on a Monday morning is "coffee” today is your lucky day.

No tricks, no pranks, its Barista's Shout Day at Donut King Toormina.

Kick start your Monday and grab a free small coffee* at Donut King, made with their exclusive blend, it's created especially to pair perfectly with donuts.

It's a one day only freebie so head into Toormina Gardens today and grab a cup.