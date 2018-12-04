‘You don’t care’: Kid schooled politicians

Menu
‘You don’t care’: Marco schools politicians on climate change denial.
Environment

by Natalie Wolfe
4th Dec 2018 6:56 AM

DAYS after thousands of Aussie students skipped school to protest the Government's inaction on climate change, politicians were forced to explain themselves to another articulate young man after he accused the country's leaders of not caring about the planet.

Melbourne boy Marco, who helped his school get involved in the Strike 4 Climate Action protest last Friday, questioned Monday night's Q&A panel on when the Government would implement a strong policy to combat global warming.

"I'm greatly concerned about my future and the future of children all around the world who will suffer the consequences of climate change more than anyone else," Marco said.

"A few days ago thousands of students from around Australia, like me, went on strike from school to demand that the Government acts on climate change.

"When will the Government start to care about my future and children around the world by acting on climate change and create a strong climate policy?"

 

Marco lashed some of Australia’s leaders for their lack of response to climate change.

 

Incredible scenes unfolded across Australia last week when thousands of students skipped school to protest after Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged kids not to take part in the event.

In Sydney and in Melbourne, huge crowds of students filled public spaces shouting at the top of their lungs.

They brought banners and signs reading "I've seen smarter cabinets at Ikea", "I'm sure the dinosaurs thought they had time too", "There's no Planet B" and "We'll be less activist if you'll be less shit".

On the Q&A panel, former South Australian Liberal senator Amanda Vanstone said she was saddened by Marco's perspective.

"It makes me sad to hear a young person say 'people don't care about my future'," Ms Vanstone said.

"Both the major parties have got policies. They disagree about them. They both have policies. Emissions are coming down. Some people want them faster. But to just give the impression to young people that nobody cares I think is a bad thing."

In response, Marco said he was sad too - "sad to see the political inaction on climate change".

