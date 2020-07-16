‘You did want this’: Rapist’s sick words to victim, 13

"YOU did want this" an 18-year-old man said to a 13-year-old girl as he raped her in the home of his underage girlfriend.

The 13-year-old girl's mother wept from the back of the Gladstone District Court room as crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke described the offence against her daughter committed by Cruz Keith Bligh on November 25, 2018.

The mother left the room in tears as Ms O'Rourke told the court the girl was pinned down and Bligh forced himself upon her, penetrating her multiple times with his fingers and penis. While she had told him to stop, he told her "you did want this" and "you wanted it."

Bligh, now 19, pleaded guilty to three charges on Wednesday; maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child under 16, rape and indecent treatment of a child under 16, wilful exposure.

Ms O'Rourke told the court Bligh had maintained a relationship with a girl while she was aged 14 to 15 between July 2018 and August 2019.

She said the relationship started as a friendship before it became romantic involving cuddling and kissing and eventually turning sexual where the couple exchanged pornographic photographs and had sex more than 100 times.

Ms O'Rourke said the relationship was maintained even after Bligh was charged with the rape.

Ms O'Rourke said the third charge arose from a third victim who was the recipient of a photo of Bligh's penis, an offence which occurred while he was on bail.

Defence barrister Scott Moon tendered a psychologist report which detailed what he described as a "tragic" upbringing for Bligh who was exposed to physical and sexual abuse.

He said the relationship Bligh maintained was consensual and the couple was close in age, but did concede it was unlawful.

Mr Moon said although the rape was a serious matter, it was born out of intoxication as both Bligh and the victim had been drinking alcohol that night.

He told the court Bligh was remorseful.

Judge Michael Burnett said it was "unquestionable" the offending, particularly the rape, would have a significant impact on the victims.

Bligh was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, eligible for parole after 20 months with 330 days already served.

Those in need of support should phone 1800 010 120 between 7.30am and 11.30pm, 7 days.