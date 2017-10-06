You can help Theresa in her fight

FIGHTER: Theresa Olsen is grateful for the support of her family, friends and community.

FIGHTER: Theresa Olsen is grateful for the support of her family, friends and community. Trevor Veale

LIKE many local students after graduating high school, Theresa Olsen took a couple of years to find her path.

This included a stint working in Queensland before returning to Coffs to begin a career in the banking industry.

The 25-year-old thought she had her future mapped out, until one night in July.

"I was at home, it was after dinner and I started having severe pain,” Theresa said.

"I was feeling a bit off after having a breast biopsy because some lumps had been discovered in my breast.”

The news from the breast biopsy was a relief - the lumps were benign. The news about her sudden pain was harder to hear.

"I was admitted to hospital and kept in for an ultrasound,” she said.

"They thought it might be gallstones. The tests revealed eight tumours. They're malignant tumours.”

More tests followed and Theresa was told she has a rare type of cancer, carcinoid cancer.

"They believe it started in my bowel,” she said.

"For now the doctors are concentrating on locating all the tumours. We're still discussing my treatment options. There isn't a cure. It's watch and wait, looking at growth, location and size of the tumours.”

The cancer has spread from Theresa's small bowel to her liver and lymph node near the aortic artery. In an effort to slow the growth of the tumours doctors have started hormone treatment. Theresa will need regular tests and scans to monitor the tumours as well as different cancer treatments and possible surgery as the cancer progresses.

With the support of her family and friends, Theresa is determined to take on the challenges one step at a time.

"Having my mum, Donna, who's a nurse, and my boyfriend, Carl, by my side is a great support, they're my rocks,” she said.

"I'm lucky I have a great family and amazing friends.”

Ongoing treatments have meant ongoing expenses. Carcinoid cancer and neuroendocrine tumours are rare, so there is less funding for these cancers and Theresa has to pay a portion of her regular treatment, surgery and scans.

"I was under a stupendous amount of stress trying to hold down a full-time job and undergoing local tests and then going to Sydney for further tests,” she said.

"It's the gaps in medical expenses and the loss of wages that is just so stressful.”

Theresa's sister Liz set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical and travel expenses.

Liz's plea on the page said: "She is only 25 and should have her whole life ahead of her, instead my sister has been told she will die with this cancer. Her life has been turned upside down and now she doesn't know if she will ever have a family or a normal life. Theresa wants to fight this but we need help to pay for her treatment.”

The page has raised $10,000 of the $15,000 goal.

"The support has been unbelievable, I am highly appreciative, this has given me the chance to fight,” Theresa said.

"I've been able to organise part-time hours and have time to prepare for the journey ahead. I'd also like to say thank you to the Unicorn Foundation, which has given me so much support and education, please support them on November 10 World Net Cancer Day. With more understanding and public awareness, we can create a voice for people in my situation.

"With this kind of cancer, the treatment is for life. I would like a cure in my lifetime but for now there is no cure. For however long I'm blessed to live and be able to enjoy quality of life without financial stress is just a gift.”

To help Theresa fight donate by clicking here.