You can help shape the future of our harbour

DO YOU want to see any changes made to our iconic harbour?

You can now have your say to help shape a ten year plan for the harbour through the NSW Government's Regional Ports Strategy.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser encouraged all local residents, businesses and visitors to provide their input.

"Ports and harbours are major drivers for jobs, business, tourism and recreation, in coastal communities," Mr Fraser said.

"The Regional Ports Strategy will deliver a ten-year plan for 25 state-owned regional ports along the NSW coast, including Coffs Harbour.

"The plan will look at opportunities for upgrades and new investments from the public and private sectors to boost amenity, improve public spaces and economic activity."

Coffs Harbour south wall rebuild was opened y Andrew Fraser in August 2014. Trevor Veale

So far there have been 12 recommendations put forward for Coffs Harbour:

upgrade car parks

boat maintenance facility could incorporate fuel for public and private vessels

enhance infrastructure for tourists (fishing, historical signage)

increase capacity of marina

investigate disabled access pontoon

provide access for cruise vessels

improve cultural tourism and acknowledgement at Mutton Bird Island

accommodate super yachts and related infrastructure

reconfigure harbour layout to reduce sand build up

investigate growth in southern harbour side

reduce seiche (standing wave in enclosed body of water) issues through research and infrastructure design

cultural acknowledgement of the area.

Minister for Lands and Forestry Paul Toole said the NSW Government was developing a strategic approach for the management, maintenance and new potential investment for all state owned ports.

"The Government has spent over $60 million on NSW ports under the Coastal Infrastructure Program. This new strategy will help us plan for the social and economic growth in these communities over the next decade," Mr Toole said.

"This is an opportunity to join the conversation and contribute to the strategy that will support business, tourism and regional communities."

Put in your say by Sunday, April 9 at the Your Ports website.