Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

You can always try a little kindness

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sight of shoppers fighting in supermarket aisles over toilet paper could make you think tough times bringing out the best in people was a myth, like the honesty of bankers.

Psychologists agree the desire to hoard toilet paper is totally irrational, but say it serves a purpose. In a world where events have totally disempowered average punters, they can buy an illusion of control knowing they have a mountain of poo ticket in their cupboards.

But it seems the better angels of our natures can fight their way clear of the piles of surplus dunny rolls.

Woolworths revealed that for some the frenzy had passed and left them feeling sick in the tummy in a way that not even a kilometre of three-ply could fix.

But in a bewildering turn of events, when people tried to return a few rolls to the bare shelves, the supermarket giant turned them away.

Away from corporate HQ and the TV cameras and lights, people are showing kindness and resilience that will be the first relief for coronavirus.

One Sydney householder, concerned the effect of a lack of loo paper might have, has been hanging a couple of rolls on the fence with a message for passers-by to help themselves.

It helps in more ways than the bleeding obvious.

But we should never miss the chance to show a little kindness: that always makes you feel better.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police appeal for information over stab wounds

        premium_icon Police appeal for information over stab wounds

        Crime Police investigate after 60-year-old man found with serious stab wounds last year in state's north last year

        • 18th Mar 2020 9:53 AM
        Working and living through COVID-19

        premium_icon Working and living through COVID-19

        News Expert tips on how to work, live and relate to each other throughout the evolving...

        Shocking attack at Lismore Square over flour shortage

        premium_icon Shocking attack at Lismore Square over flour shortage

        News He punched a woman in the face, knocked over two 70-year-old women

        Billions in support coming for families, businesses

        premium_icon Billions in support coming for families, businesses

        Politics Coronavirus safety net payments to be unveiled by Scott Morrison