Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

You called us what?: Trad hits back at NSW Treasurer

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
13th Dec 2019 5:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad has hit back at the NSW Treasurer who called Queensland lazy in the wake of the state's half-year budget, claiming our southern neighbour afforded things by selling assets.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet yesterday said the NSW economy couldn't continue helping out "lazy states" like Queensland.

"The people of NSW should not have to subsidise inefficient, lazy states like Queensland," he said.

"We continue to subsidise states that don't reform."

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad says NSW can only afford things via asset sales. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad says NSW can only afford things via asset sales. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

But Ms Trad has today hit back, claiming it was pretty rich for NSW to complain about how the Commonwealth treated Queensland, given NSW constantly had its hand out.

"Let's be clear, when Mr Perrottet says 'reform' he means asset sales," she said.

"That's how NSW funds things - by selling assets like electricity generators.

"Having sold the generators, NSW now imports electricity from Queensland to meet their shortfall - they rely on our public-owned generators, poles and wires to keep the lights on in Sydney."

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet hit out at “inefficient, lazy states like Queensland”. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett
NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet hit out at “inefficient, lazy states like Queensland”. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett

The Deputy Premier said the $6.2 billion that NSW and Victoria received from the Federal Government for the sale of Snowy Hydro was quarantined from the GST calculations which Mr Perrottet was complaining about.

"Queensland received no such special treatment," she said.

"I encourage Mr Perrottet to look at Queensland's budget position - more than $2.1 billion worth of surpluses over the forward estimates, with the average Queenslander paying $1,022 less tax than the average person in NSW.

"Queensland is more than twice the size of NSW and is Australia's most decentralised state.

"The challenges in providing services like health and education in Mount Isa, the Torres Strait or Charleville are vastly greater than they are in suburban Sydney."

dominic perrottet editors picks jackie trad nsw queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOYS TO MEN: NCCCPL stars to make weekend out of rivalry

        premium_icon BOYS TO MEN: NCCCPL stars to make weekend out of rivalry

        Cricket The talented teens will place twice in two days at the top of the game on the North Coast.

        • 13th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
        Coach Cribb up for first title fight at 54-years young

        premium_icon Coach Cribb up for first title fight at 54-years young

        Boxing He has trained many to success but now it’s his turn to take to the ring.

        Seventh man arrested over Mid North Coast robberies

        premium_icon Seventh man arrested over Mid North Coast robberies

        News A man who was wanted as part of an investigation into a series of armed robberies...

        Jury returns verdict in jail bashing murder trial

        premium_icon Jury returns verdict in jail bashing murder trial

        Crime Shane Leslie Johnson had been charged over the death of Ian Klum