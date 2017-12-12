Yorke in the mix for races

THE fields for Friday's Men Of League race day at Coffs Harbour aren't going to be finalised until Wednesday but there's hopes Gordon Yorke's two nominations, Green Cash and Hey Hey My My, get a start in their respective maiden races.

Now based at Grafton, the former Coffs trainer is at home following a morning trackwork incident last week.

While saddling up one of his stable's horses, Yorke was adjusting some gear when it swung around and bit him on the ear.

The force of the swing also knocked him over, injuring his shoulder, back and hips.

Yorke sought treatment at Coffs Harbour hospital later that day before having plastic surgery on his ear within 24 hours.

"I didn't think the injury was that bad until I was told on Monday that there was a chunk of my ear missing," he said. "The surgery went well but the Doctors have said that it is all cartilage damage which may be difficult to heal.

"I'll just have to be very careful with it."

He'll continue to seek treatment from his doctor and stitches are expected to remain in his ear for two to three weeks.