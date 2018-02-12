Yet another protest held to prevent logging of NSW forests

Locals and members of Bellingen Environment Centre (BEC) were joined this morning by Greens MP Dawn Walker in an attempt to protect koala habitat.

LOCAL environmental groups have been amping up their calls to put an end to 'unsustainable' logging in northern NSW forests, holding a number of protests within the past week.

Locals and members of Bellingen Environment Centre (BEC) were joined this morning by Greens MP Dawn Walker in taking action against Forestry Corporation's logging in Gladstone State Forest, in what they say was an attempt to protect koala habitat.

"This morning I joined locals taking action to protect prime koala habitat from logging near Bellingen,” Greens MP Dawn Walker said.

"These destructive logging practices are impacting our water catchments, biodiversity and the lives of forest neighbours.

"It's time to end native forest logging in NSW and preserve our precious koala habitat.”

A BEC spokesperson said they were left with 'no other choice' but to protest as the logging operation commenced today.

"We provided Forestry Corporation with evidence of the koalas,” the spokesperson said.

"The number of scats (koala faeces) found in the area was more than any of us had ever seen in one location.”

The group held a protest in Coffs Harbour last Wednesday, February 7, in opposition to the proposed renewal of Regional Forest Agreements for a further 20 years.

Regional Forest Agreements underpin how the state's native forests are managed, including certainty of supply to industry, ecological sustainability and conservation.

Greens MP Justin Field spoke at the protest.

"These RFA's, we know, are an absolute sham,” he said.

"They have seen the decimation of native forest right across NSW, and the undermining of our wonderful species' that rely on those forests, in particular the iconic koalas.”