Yellow Crazy Ants resurface in northern NSW

Portrait of one of the world's most damaging invasive insects, the yellow crazy ant. Alexander L Wild

AFTER being eradicated in NSW more than a decade ago, the highly destructive Yellow Crazy Ant has been found in northern NSW.

A surveillance operation by NSW Department of Primary Industries and North Coast Local Land Services staff began this week, targeting the exotic ants.

Discovered in trees in central Lismore, they are a highly invasive pest that can spread quickly, build super colonies and damage the environment.

The species has not been confirmed in the state since being eradicated from Goodwood Island in the Clarence River more than a decade ago.

DPI Biosecurity and Food Safety Director Invasive Plants and Animals Andrew Sanger said community action would be key to ensuring the limits of the outbreak can be established and give eradication efforts the best chance.

"DPI and LLS staff, in conjunction with Lismore City Council and Rous County Council, will undertake targeted surveillance and mapping of the outbreak but we would also urge the community to be vigilant,” he said.

The ants are yellow or brownish in colour, about 5mm long, with very long legs and antennae and an erratic walking style.

Although not a direct threat to humans, they pose a serious economic and environmental threat and have the potential to spread to large parts of Australia.

Reports can be made on 1800 680 244, online at the DPI website or through LLS.