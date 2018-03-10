Years more major sport promised for Coffs Harbour

COFFS WIN: Coffs Harbour has secured the rights to host the National Touch League for the next four years.

COFFS WIN: Coffs Harbour has secured the rights to host the National Touch League for the next four years.

COFFS Harbour has locked in another major sporting event for the next four years.

On the finals day of Australia's premier touch football event, it was announced the National Touch League will remain in Coffs until at least 2022.

The NTL has been held in Coffs Harbour since 2013.

It is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, and locally by Coffs Harbour City Council.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said the announcement was great news for local businesses.

"Over the next four years we expect more than 5,000 overnight visitors will travel to Coffs Harbour annually, injecting approximately $12 million into the local economy," Mr Fraser said.

"As the premier touch football event in the country, players travel from far and wide to participate, which means more heads on hotel beds, diners in our restaurants and shoppers in our boutiques.

"Events such as this further enhance our reputation as one of Australia's leading major events destinations, with the city already home to sporting events such as Rally Australia, the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville and the AFL Masters Carnival."

Coffs Harbour City Council's Acting Mayor George Cecato said that the continuation of the partnership between the council, Destination NSW and the NTL would ensure Coffs Harbour maintains its reputation as a premium sports destination.

"I am delighted that the city will be the home of Touch Football from 2019 to 2022. Coffs Harbour has had a very positive partnership with Touch Football since 1997 and we had the honour of hosting the Touch World Cup in 2015," Cr Cecato said.

"I'd like to thank Touch Football Australia and Destination NSW for once again putting their faith in Coffs Harbour. This kind of partnership says so much about the C.ex Coffs International Stadium, the city, and community's reputations as being among the best in Australia."

Chief Executive Officer of Touch Football Australia Steve Mitchell added Coffs had become the "spiritual home" for NRL touch football.

"We are very excited to see the event evolve in the years ahead with the stadium undergoing a huge redevelopment," he said.

The NTL will be held in Coffs annually in March. For more information, visit touchfootball.com.au.