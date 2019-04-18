Year off to a flyer for jump club

UP AND OVER: Imogen Porter in action last Saturday.

EQUESTRIAN: The Coffs Coast Jump Club held its first training day of the year last Saturday, with perfect weather conditions ensuring a great day for riders.

A large number of participants showed up for the event at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

The course for the day was designed by Geoff Goldrick, who recently qualified as an FEI (Fédération Equestre Internationale) level-one course designer.

This is a step up from his already impressive level-two Equestrian Australia Course designer qualification and is a big deal for showjumping, not just locally but also nationally.

The club is focusing on the purchase of more equipment this year to allow the expansion of courses. This will expose riders and their horses to all the different design elements you might experience at a real competition.

If you would like more information on the Coffs Coast Jump Club, email Naomi at admin@coffscoastjumpclub.com.

The club's next events will be hosted on June 8 and July 14 at the showground.