UNDER WAY: An artist's impression of how the $194 million Coffs Harbour Health Campus upgrade will look once completed. Major construction work is set to start soon on the major overhaul. Trevor Veale

THE holidays have been a busy one for the Coffs Coast and our local accommodation properties advised they have solid summer holiday bookings across the region. We certainly remain a popular destination for families and it's great to see so many holiday makers on the Coffs Coast.

2019 is going to be a big year for major local development and growth for Coffs Harbour. We will see the:





Upgrade to the C.ex Coffs International Stadium expected to be completed. This includes two new grandstands; an annex building and the refurbishment of the existing grandstand. The new stadium will offer seating for nearly 3,000 people

South Coffs Service Centre will open - the construction began on the $15 million centre in late June of 2018.

SCU Allied Health Building under construction.

Coffs Harbour Base Hospital expansion worth $194 million dollars will begin this year; this will include a new emergency department; operating theatres; a short stay surgical unit; and an expansion to facilities for ambulatory care and community health services

Plans for the Jetty Foreshore development are currently out to market for commercial interest; once these have been received they will be put out for public consultation before construction begins

It's pleasing to see developers having a strong interest in Coffs Harbour; we live in a growing city and to become "The Best Regional City" we need development, infrastructure and the vision to build the future of our city.

Have you saved our important dates in your diaries yet?

Chamber Breakfast - February 5

Sean Martyn, Principal, Business By Design; is a business growth specialist and from all his vast experience he has identified three critical pathways that point to a business sweet spot.

Join us at the chamber's first networking event for 2019 where Sean will share the following insights:

. the 3 pathways to a business sweet spot

. the 9 accelerators to help drive your business further

. tips to identify which areas to focus on first

. and how to unleash your leadership genius

You can register online at www. coffschamber.com.au/event; or, email info@coffschamber.com.au no later than 12pm, Monday, February 4 to reserve your spot.

Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce Annual Corporate Golf Day - March 7

Whether you're an avid golfer or not this is one of the best corporate networking events of the year!

Save the date for the Chamber of Commerce Annual Corporate Golf Day and proudly sponsored by Mbt Lawyers.

This event will be held on Thursday, March 7 - you don't want to miss this, block it in your calendar now.

Come along to one of our many functions throughout the year and meet the members of the business community and our board - we would love to meet you.

Have you checked out our website yet? coffschamber.com.au and like us on Facebook to stay up to date and get all the latest news facebook.com/coffschamber/