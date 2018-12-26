Year in review, May

I spent a morning with the great crew from Jetty Dive . Into the water a couple of times , sadly no underwater shots but a couple of nice ones with Coffs in the background . We are so lucky living here , being close to these beautiful Humpback whales .Regards ,Hayden Price

Era of Growth: Record DA investment in Coffs Harbour

Coffs Harbour has grown under an era of development, with $338 million in development applications approved by Coffs Harbour City Council over the past 12 months. As a primary area of growth, the city's thriving building and development industry is generating positive economic benefits and jobs, while filling an urgent shortfall of housing that will be needed under population growth projections.

Coffs pub makes state's most 'violent' list

The Coast Hotel had the fourth highest number of assaults at the premises during 2017, just behind major city venues Sydney Junction Hotel, Munich Brau Haus, and Ivy. There were 17 assaults reported to police that took place at The Coast Hotel in 2017, an increase from 12 in 2016.

Harbour dolphin sea pen plan moving to next stage

Marine sanctuaries in Israel and America may become models for development involving Dolphin Marine Magic and animal welfare group Action For Dolphins. If built it would provide a viewing of ocean wildlife and another base for rehabilitation projects.

Students take on global walk for water

About 100 Coffs Harbour students walked 6km along the coastline to raise funds for their global peers who have to walk an average of that distance to access water, which is often not clean. Each day, nearly 1000 children aged younger than five die from diarrhoea caused by contaminated water, poor sanitation and improper water. Thankfully, the number of people without access to clean water is shrinking, with nearly 90 per cent of the global population now having access.

Jetty High School students walk to raise funds for World Vision Global Walk. 22 MAY 2018 Trevor Veale

Deegan to put best foot forward in battle for Page

Voters on the northern beaches now know who the major opposition to Page MP Kevin Hogan in the next federal election will be. Patrick Deegan beat Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith to become Labor's candidate.

Whale watch season is upon us

The time to look toward the Pacific Ocean for migrating humpback whales has arrived. The humpback whales' annual migration has them travel more than 5000km from their summer feeding grounds near Antarctica to warmer waters off Queensland and the Coral Sea to give birth and mate.

How the new Coffs Hospital will look

A four-level building will be built in front of the entrance of the Coffs Harbour Hospital and emergency department as part of the State Government's multi-million dollar redevelopment plans. Premier Gladys Berejiklian toured the hospital with Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser to announce the upgrade.

Contributed Coffs Harbour Health Campus hospital upgrade artist impression. 18 JUNE 2018 Trevor Veale

Heat rises in Parliament over money owed to subbies

The gloves came off in Macquarie St today with Premier Gladys Berejiklian called "heartless” by Opposition Leader Luke Foley. The comment came while NSW Parliament was discussing the plight of 23 North Coast businesses owed more than $7 million for work done on the Ballina to Woolgoolga section of the Pacific Highway Motorway.