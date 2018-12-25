Year in review, March

A record number of rescues

In a single weekend, RSPCA NSW re-homed 775 animals across the state during their special promotion with a reduced adoption fee of only $29. A total of 28 pets were adopted from the Coffs Harbour RSPCA, clearing 88 per cent of the shelter.

Sophie is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter. Rachel Vercoe

Green tourism for Coffs Coast

After positive community feedback, a proposal to build what is expected to be a major tourism drawcard for Coffs Harbour has been given the green light. Ecoline has officially started construction on its Treetop Adventure Park at Sealy Lookout. The park is set to offer self-guided high ropes courses where visitors can climb through a series of challenging obstacles.

Climate protesters turn heads in Coffs CBD march

A rally in the heart of the CBD has drawn a lot of attention. Dozens of protesters gathered at the Coffs Growers Markets at 11.30am and marched to Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser's office to the the #Time2Choose campaign, calling on the State Government to transition to 100 per cent renewable energy.

Climate protest. Rachel Vercoe

Regional growth fund open for business

Hailed as a "game changer” for the bush, the $272 million Regional Growth Fund is open for the first stage of applications. The RGF provides grants of $10 million or more for big- ticket projects that support long-term economic growth and create jobs in regional communities.

Rainbow smiles on Sawtell

THE Coffs Coast celebrated one colourful same-sex marriage in March. The happy couple, Jackie and Joanne, travelled from Quirindi to tie the knot on Sawtell beach. The couple of over 27 years were among the first in Australia to marry since the legalisation of same-sex marriage came into effect.

Joanne and Jackie tie the knot. www.sallyaldenphotography.com

The wait is over: Kmart grand opening

It was almost a year ago when it was announced retail giant Kmart would open in Coffs Harbour. Store manager Katrina Tregoning said a total of 160 locals had been employed, 20 of which had come across from the Big W store that was at the site.

Pressing for progress for their community

Community-minded Gumbaynggirr elder Aunty Bea Ballangarry has been named the 2018 Coffs Coast Women of the Year. The respected Aboriginal elder was announced as a worthy winner and described as an inspiration mentor to women of all ages in Coffs Harbour.

Hartsuyker axed from Ministry

When the Federal Government's new Ministry was announced by the Prime Minister, Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker was a glaring omission. In the cabinet reshuffle made necessary by Barnaby Joyce stepping down as leader of the Nationals, Mr Hartsuyker lost his role as Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.