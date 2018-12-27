The Bales for Bendemeer drought relief fundraiser run by Stevo's Towing and the Coffs Hotel today delivered much needed hay to the drought stricken farmers of Bendemeer.

The Bales for Bendemeer drought relief fundraiser run by Stevo's Towing and the Coffs Hotel today delivered much needed hay to the drought stricken farmers of Bendemeer. Hannah Heeney

July

Government departments shift into new building

SEVENTY NSW department staff will occupy a new three-storey office block in the Coffs Harbour city centre from early August. Government employees attended a welcome event at the new office, which included an Aboriginal Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony with Gumbaynggir Elder, Mark Flanders.

Park Ave Building, government deptaprtments to Move in Soon. 27 JULY 2018 Trevor Veale

State Budget: Extra $38 million for Coffs Harbour hospital expansion

A NEW Emergency Department, more capacity for chemotherapy, renal dialysis and operating theatres are the highlights of the June 19 State Budget for our community with an additional $38 million announced for the Coffs Harbour Hospital expansion.

Coffs Harbour hospital.08 MAY 2018 Trevor Veale

Robot cars get Coffs Harbour green light

COFFS Harbour has been announced as one of two regional areas in New South Wales where fully automated vehicles will be trialled. Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said the trial - a first of its kind in regional Australia - will partner with Busways, Coffs Harbour City Council, EasyMile and Via.

Autonomous bus on show at Coffs Foreshores park.. 20 JULY 2018 Trevor Veale

Calls for a youth centre

COUNCILLOR John Arkan has raised the issue of children 'at risk' in the Woolgoolga area at a council meeting in late July and requested a report into the feasibility of a youth centre there. It was agreed to consider the group known as Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Youth Educational and events Centre to execute the project.

Council meeting discussion on intensive agriculture with blueberries in Coffs Regional.Cr John Arkan. 23 march 2017 Trevor Veale

REVEALED: Coffs Harbour's Most Influential list

DENISE Knight said she is 'blown away and humbled' to hear she has been named Coffs Harbour's Most Influential by The Coffs Coast Advocate. The mayor was one of 35 dedicated community personalities short-listed for the prestigious title.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight.. 19 JULY 2018 Trevor Veale

Petition to keep City Square kiosks

WHILE THE new plan for Coffs Harbour's City Square isn't 'set in stone' it's got affected business owners worried. The two food kiosks MamaGOTO and Caffience Central that currently operate in the square, have launched a petition in an attempt to ensure they remain part of any future plan to revitalise the space.

Flagship Steve Irwin sails the East Coast against Adani

SEA Sherpherd ship the M/Y Steve Irwin arrived in Coffs Harbour on July 17 as part of the Stop Adani campaign. The ship and crew are travelling up the East Coast to promote awareness about the impact of the proposed Adani coal mine on the Great Barrier Reef.

Sea Shepherd's Steve Irwin off Coffs harbours south wall.. 24 JULY 2018 Trevor Veale

Police to rack up cocaine tests on our roads

CHANGES to the Road Transport Act 2013, came into force July 1, giving police the powers to test for cocaine in drivers of motor vehicles. Other changes include:

Raising penalties for driving under the influence of drugs,

Police now having the powers to prevent a person suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs from using a vehicle

Authorising the use of devices to detect drivers using mobile phones.

He's taking a breather after epic voyage

AFTER kayaking almost 3000km across the Tasman and garnering international acclaim along the way, Scott Donaldson says he's relieved to settle back into normality. Donaldson spent a total of 62 days paddling at sea, leaving from Jetty Beach on May 2 and arriving at New Plymouth July 2.

New Zealander Scott Donaldson becomes first person to kayak solo across Tasman Sea. 25 JULY 2018 Trevor Veale

August

Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

KEVIN Hogan has attempted to sandbag himself against the unpopularity of the 'revolving door' of PMs by moving to the crossbench. Whether the voters of Page respect him for making a stand on this principle, or punish him at the next election, remains to be seen.

Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan. Rachel Vercoe

The coast's largest solar project unveiled

THE Bachrach Naumburger Group's $1.3-million investment in solar energy, including a 550-kilowatt solar system, on top of Park Beach Plaza is being heralded as the largest rooftop solar installation on the mid and north coasts.

Mega Watt installs large solar panel aray on top of Park Beach Plaza building. Mich Carah Manger Park Beach Plaza and Peter Bulanyi from Mega Watt Power.20 AUG 2018 Trevor Veale

Rocket man: Highschool teacher chosen for NASA program

FEW people can say they've taken part in astronaut training or had a front-row seat at the launch of a booster rocket. Troy Sodeau was over the moon to hear he had been hand-picked by NASA to visit its world-renowned space facility for six days in June.

Buskers are Back

THE Buskers festival was plenty of fun, had some new venues, a swag of inter-nation and Australian acts, as well as a few locals and some outrageous surprises. Headlining is a group from Amsterdam - The Flying Dutchmen, other acts included Clown Lotto from Japan, Sports Suzie from New Zealand and acrobats Popeyed and Son from Tasmania.

Busker Rhett Morrow performs under the name of Kaboodle the clown. Promo in Coffs Harbour Mall. 10 JULY 2018 Trevor Veale

Gallery funding on the agenda

THE initial three-year licence with the Bunker Cartoon Gallery Inc. was entered into with the view that the gallery would move towards sustainable operations, however in its present form it is unlikely to achieve financial sustainability. To help the make this a reality the bunker is seeking $180,000 in seed funding from council to substantially extended the exhibition space and functionality of the site.

Bunker cartoon gallery, Paul Mc Kean and Margaret Cameron.14 AUG 2018 Trevor Veale

Bales delivered to Bendemeer, care of Coffs

HARD pressed by the big dry and months of handing feeding stock, the drought stricken farmers in the small north-west town of Bendemeer have today received bales of hay as a token of generosity from Coffs Harbour.

As the local joke goes, 'the bananas being trucked over from Coffs Harbour are straight until they reach Bendemeer.'

Lookout Coffs: How the city can bypass economic downturn

COFFS Harbour wouldn't need a $100,000 tourism marketing campaign to sell itself if it's showcasing its multi-million dollar view. Roberts Hill offers the perfect opportunity to build a loop road to a lookout and rest stop running off the preferred route for the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

View from Roberts mountain from proposed lookout area. Trevor Veale

Coffs MP Luke Hartsuyker calling it a day

FEDERAL Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker announced his retirement from politics, bringing massive change to the North Coast political landscape. During his political career, he has won six elections and served as Assistant Minister for Employment, Minister for Vocational Education and Skills and Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister.