Year in review, January and February

January

Top gear gifted to cancer unit:

THE Mid North Coast Cancer Institute at CHHC has a new piece of medical equipment thanks to C.ex Coffs and its Sports Touring and Classic Car Club. A vein viewer valued at $6850 has been presented to the cancer unit, allowing clinicians to provide early detection to potential complications.

50 residents evacuated after fire guts unit

A Harbour Dr building block was evacuated in the early hours of January 30 after a fire gutted a third floor unit. NSW Fire and Rescue crews received the call at 2.20am, arrived to the scene about 2.30am and were "blacking out” the fire at 2.45am.

Pacific Bay Resort is now in new hands

Bonville Golf Resort has taken possession of the new village centre of the former Novotel Pacific Bay Resort. "We are very hopeful the Pacific Bay Resort will soon be operating at full capacity with the goodwill and support of the apartment owners, the employees, the Coffs Harbour Council, the local business community and the people of Coffs Harbour.”

It's going to be clean and green in 2018

THE Bachrach Naumburger Group, owners of Park Beach Plaza, Park Beach HomeBase and Gateway House have started the year with a green approach. Plans are to continue investment and roll out further 550kW solar systems across Park Beach Plaza in 2018, with a total investment in excess of $850,000.

An earth-shuddering week on the coast

A swarm of minor earthquakes, 26 in seven days, were recorded by Geoscience Australia between Dorrigo and Scotts Head, with the largest, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake, off the coast of Nambucca Heads.

Cheers for a new bar at Woopi

Their doors haven't been open for a year but business is booming and Woopi Backpackers are in the process of adding an exciting new feature. With a pool table set up, a build your own cheese board and BYO food policy, the bar will be somewhere different for locals and visitors to have a drink, catch up and make friends.

First on record: green turtles nest on one of our beaches

A green turtle is believed to have made a nest on Boambee Beach, the first on record. The Office of Environment and Heritage is urging beach users, particularly four-wheel-drive users and dog walkers, to keep away from the nest site.

Praise for the pride of Coffs Harbour

Members of the recently disbanded Coffs Harbour Lions Club have been praised for their service to the community. Founded in 1953, the Coffs Harbour Lions were committed to many fundraising projects across the Coffs Coast.

However, due to dwindling membership the club announced it would be winding up, closing a chapter of Coffs Harbour history that spanned 64 years.

Coffs looks pretty in pink

FROM fuchsia to magenta, cerise and even 'man salmon', track-side it was a sea of pink, as Coffs Coast racegoers celebrated the important women in their lives.

Founded as a local take on the success of the Jane McGrath Day, the Pink Silks Ladies Race Day celebrated its 12th year.

February

Have your say on NSW container deposit scheme

Like it or loathe it and early teething troubles aside, the Return And Earn container deposit scheme is quickly taking hold is NSW. Return and Earn provided consumers who return empty eligible beverage containers to designated collection points a 10-cent refund per container.

You can now have your say on the foreshore future

The "jewel in the crown of Coffs Harbour” has been left as a blank page. According to the State Government and Coffs Harbour City Council, how the Jetty Foreshores will look in the future is up to you. The concept plan will be produced about May or June.

Coffs MKR sisters draw in more than a million viewers

Were you one of the 1.12 million viewers watching Coffs Harbour's sisters climb to the top of the My Kitchen Rules leader-board? Georgie and Alicia impressed with their "boundary-pushing Asian fusion” cuisine at their Coffs Harbour based instant restaurant, shooting the sisters to the top of the leader-board at 113 points.

'Supernan' jumps from plane for landmark birthday

Una Hammond wanted to mark her 80th birthday with a skydive. Her son, Robert, talked her out of it by promising to pay for the experience if she still wanted to jump when she turned 85.

Una jumped from 9000 feet and had a 30 second free fall before the parachute opened giving her a bird's-eye view of Coffs.

A regal visit to the Coffs Coast

Governor of New South Wales, his Excellency General David Hurley AC DSC (Ret'd) and Mrs Linda Hurly will visit Coffs Harbour and Bellingen in February. Arriving on Thursday February 22, the couple is looking forward to travelling this "beautiful part of the Mid North Coast”.

Hartsuyker burns rubber for charity

The wheels on the bike began to go round and round as Luke Hartsuyker MP set off on his annual charity ride to Port Macquarie. Money raised will be donated to the Mid North Coast and Hastings-Port Macquarie branches of the Disabled Surfers Association.

Money Beach: New lease of life for Moonee

A windfall of money into Moonee Marketplace is turning the vision of a thriving hub with upmarket vibes into a reality for the Northern Beaches region. With a new look and a number of new businesses, the Gowings-owned shopping centre could put Moonee Beach on the map.

Coffs Harbour's allied health facility's future secured

SIGNING off on an agreement on February 15 means there'll be nominated growth places in allied health disciplines at the Southern Cross University's Coffs Harbour campus from next year. This provides opportunities for students in Occupational Therapy; Nursing; Indigenous Health; Exercise Science and Psychology.

Job creation grants to open export markets

Federal Government funding towards local farm production companies is aimed to boost employment in the region while growing export markets. Coffs Coast's Oz Group has been awarded a $1m grant to expand blueberry export markets and create 100 new direct jobs. Meanwhile Intellectual Vision has been awarded $200,000 to upgrade its Raw Food Hub, creating almost 80 new jobs.