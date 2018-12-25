Year in review, April

Budget focus on projects and infrastructure

Upgrading the Coffs Harbour Stadium, progressing the proposed Cultural and Civic Space project, city centre improvement works and further development of the Airport Enterprise Park are among the long list of projects in Coffs Harbour City Council's budget for the next year.

Highway bridge named in honour of dedicated local

The new bridge on the Pacific Highway over the Kalang River at Urunga has been named Uncle Tom Kelly Bridge after a respected Aboriginal Elder from the region. "The naming of the bridge is a fitting tribute to a gentleman who grew up in the area, gave so much to the local community and left an honourable legacy.”

The Pacific Highway bridge over the Kalang River at Urunga. RMS

New life to be breathed into Jetty icon

It's been part of the Jetty landscape for decades, and now plans are under way to transform the Jetty Village Shopping Centre. The iconic Jetty building has been purchased by the Bachrach Naumburger Group in a multi-million dollar deal which will see the site revamped into a thriving economic hub.

'Someone is going to be killed'

Onlookers witnessed an action-packed sight with near misses and plenty of drama at the Coffs Harbour boat ramp over the Easter long weekend.

A number of locals and visitors have contacted The Coffs Coast Advocate sharing concerns about the dangers they witnessed.

The Coffs Harbour boat ramp is currently closed as work signs block the entrance. Rachel Vercoe

Go bananas

As the city renowned for a giant banana, there's no better way to spend National Banana Day than enjoying the fun activities at the Big Banana Fun Park. The day was celebrated at the Big Banana with balloon give-aways, banana throwing competitions, a charity barbecue and more. All proceeds went to Frontier Projects Haiti to bring educational opportunities to Haitian children.

More than 1000 ideas for Jetty development

With 1600-plus comments submitted from locals, the first stage of the consultation of the Jetty Foreshore development officially closed. Some of the more popular ideas listed include revamping the area surrounding the Fisherman's Co-op, raised viewing platforms on the southern breakwall, installation of shade sails, an outdoor auditorium space and more.

Turtle hatchlings emerge from the sand

On a remote beach near Coffs Harbour the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service was keenly waiting for another emergence of rare green turtle hatchlings. "Its very rare to see. We get one or two nests every second year or so but this year we've recorded numerous nests between Yamba and South West Rocks and turtles are certainly being seen more frequently in the area.”

The Coffs Coast has proven vital to green sea turtle populations in 2018 with a host of rare male nesting sites hatching over the past week on local beaches. Bryce Forrest

From Africa to Coffs with love

The Brothers are a six-man African pop outfit. Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Eritrea, the guys now call the Coffs Coast home. With support of local artist development program, Grow the Music, The Brothers are releasing their debut EP Upendo, which is Swahili for love.