A former manager of celebrities including Rex Hunt and Sam Newman is set to face court on Friday over allegations of a border ban breach in a luxury superyacht.

Greg Numa will appear in a Queensland court on a charge of making a false declaration after skippering a boat which carried Melbourne building magnate Mark Simonds and his family from Victoria to the Sunshine State.

The 30m Lady Pamela arrived in Queensland on August 24 after a two-week trip up the east coast from Melbourne.

Greg Numa.



Numerous stops were made in ports en route.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young initially allowed the seven people on board exemptions from mandatory quarantine but they were later revoked.

Those on board were placed in self-funded mandatory quarantine on the Gold Coast after it was revealed stops had been made in New South Wales.

Mr Numa was summoned to appear in Southport Magistrates' Court on a charge of making a false declaration to Queensland Health.

The 64-year-old once managed Hunt, Newman, Adelaide AFL star Tony Modra and celebrity chef Iain Hewitson.

His ties to Hunt were severed in an acrimonious business dispute.

Mr Numa declined to comment when contacted by the Herald Sun.

"I'm not going to be able to speak to you," he said.

Mr Numa is a highly experienced boat operator who has previously skippered the superyacht of businessman Clive Palmer.

The 30m Lady Pamela arrived in Queensland on August 24 after a two-week trip up the east coast from Melbourne.

Six people who were on the Lady Pamela have been fined by New South Wales authorities for disembarking along the east coast.

It is alleged stops were made at Port Stephens, near Newcastle, and at Yamba on the state's north coast.

Also on board were Mr Simonds' wife Cheryl, their youngest son, and Hannah Fox, the daughter of Linfox executive chairman Peter Fox.

mark.buttler@news.com.au

Originally published as Yacht skipper charged with border breach was manager to the stars