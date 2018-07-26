Yacht runs aground in early hours

SAILING along the east coast has taken a bad turn for a skipper overnight when his yacht ran aground on a Mid North Coast beach.

At approximately 1.30am today, the 48-foot yacht ran aground North Beach in Mylestom after the keel broke off and the vessel started taking on water.

The 61-year-old male skipper called for assistance and set off his personal epirb.

Coffs Harbour police initially attended and located the skipper safe on the beach before he received medical treatment for hypothermia.

Police and Maritime Services are at the scene and will manage the salvage process of the yacht.

The skipper had been travelling to Brisbane from Tasmania.