Yacht race scene gets the wind back in its sails

NEW RACE: Royal Motor Yacht Club GM Steve Euers, Coffs Harbour Yacht Club commodore Garry Innes and race director Rob Brown announce the Newport to Coffs Yacht Race. Trevor Veale

A NEW yacht race will set sail for Coffs Harbour following the loss of the Pittwater race last year.

The Coffs Harbour Yacht Club partnered with the Royal Motor Yacht Club today to launch the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race.

Coffs Harbour Yacht Club commodore Garry Innes said the race will continue for years to come and could see it becoming the new Festival of Sail.

Race director and acclaimed sailor Rob Brown said the loss of the Pittwater race left a hole in the race scene.

"There was a big gap here around Christmas time where there was no race on,” Brown said.

"We're very excited to be part of not only resurrecting this race but also continuing the great tradition that this race has had over the 37 years of its existence.”

Brown expects about 50 boats, upwards of 60ft, to enter the inaugural Newport to Coffs race.

The race will start on December 27.

Depending on the conditions, yachts could finish the 230nm race in a day.

Entries are open. For more, visit www.royalmotor.com.au.