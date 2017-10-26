Sport

Yacht race scene gets the wind back in its sails

NEW RACE: Royal Motor Yacht Club GM Steve Euers, Coffs Harbour Yacht Club commodore Garry Innes and race director Rob Brown announce the Newport to Coffs Yacht Race.
NEW RACE: Royal Motor Yacht Club GM Steve Euers, Coffs Harbour Yacht Club commodore Garry Innes and race director Rob Brown announce the Newport to Coffs Yacht Race. Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
by

A NEW yacht race will set sail for Coffs Harbour following the loss of the Pittwater race last year.

The Coffs Harbour Yacht Club partnered with the Royal Motor Yacht Club today to launch the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race.

Coffs Harbour Yacht Club commodore Garry Innes said the race will continue for years to come and could see it becoming the new Festival of Sail.

Race director and acclaimed sailor Rob Brown said the loss of the Pittwater race left a hole in the race scene.

"There was a big gap here around Christmas time where there was no race on,” Brown said.

"We're very excited to be part of not only resurrecting this race but also continuing the great tradition that this race has had over the 37 years of its existence.”

Brown expects about 50 boats, upwards of 60ft, to enter the inaugural Newport to Coffs race.

The race will start on December 27.

Depending on the conditions, yachts could finish the 230nm race in a day.

Entries are open. For more, visit www.royalmotor.com.au.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour yacht club newport to coffs coast yacht race sailing

Coffs Coast Advocate
Teenagers arrested after frenzied stabbing attack

Teenagers arrested after frenzied stabbing attack

A pair of Coffs Harbour teenagers who went into hiding following a frenzied stabbing attack on a 44-year-old man have been found and arrested.

Hail falls as thunderstorms track to the coast

Hail has been reported at Coopernook this afternoon as thunderstorms track towards the Coffs Coast.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued and reports of hail

Things are about to get spooky

Where will you be on Halloween?

Local events celebrating Halloween

New ideas for the global market incubated in Coffs

INNOVATIVE THINKER: Innovation Hub Coffs Coast manager Tony Rothacker said Coffs Harbour is being put on the world map for its start-up companies.

The Coffs Coast gets a step closer to Silicone Valley

Local Partners

Groms take to the waves with best efforts

The lowdown on where to catch waves this week.

Southern Stars focus on intensity in the field

Experienced Southern Stars pair Elyse Villani and Alex Blackwell celebrates the former's catch on the boundary during the Women's Ashes One Day International in Brisbane.

Saving runs with the ball a key focus leading into Ashes series.

Kangaroos skipper says England will be tough to crack

Cameron Smith of Australia and Sean O'Loughlin of England with the trophy.

AUSTRALIAN captain Cameron Smith has declared England a "big hurdle”