27°
News

Yacht owners blamed for human waste at Jetty

27th Mar 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Human waste on Jetty Beach

I AM writing to warn people who swim at Jetty Beach of the health hazard caused by yacht owners pumping their untreated human waste into the harbour.

I observed poo in the water when I was swimming at Jetty Beach some weeks ago.

This must come from boats in the harbour. I am now just recovering from an illness, which made me very weak, to me a very strong connection.

More recently two other friends separately reported seeing faeces in the water.

I do not know if the owners of boats moored in the harbour or in the marina are responsible and breaking the law.

Many people of all ages swim there and I wonder if other have become ill without realising the cause?

John Courcier

 

Councillors made the right decision

HOW pleased I was to hear that the Coffs Council voted against the notion to require farmers to submit a development application to engage in intensive agriculture such as blueberry production.

Food producers are already bombarded by regulation and red tape all of which adds to their cost of production; costs which are not passed on to the consumer, who expect the best product at the cheapest possible price.

Proof of this is the dollar a litre milk and pears and potatoes sold for one dollar a kilo.

With free trade agreements in a global economy Aussie farmers are becoming less competitive on global markets where production standards are less stringent.

It is likely these products will be sold on supermarket shelves especially if unneeded costs and more frustration is forced our famers.

Of course the solution is simple; buy and pay a higher price for Australian produced products, keeping Australian farmers in business.

Bill Mark, Dorrigo

 

School zone parking fines rile parents

IN REGARDS to Chris Judson's letter Wednesday, March 22 on (the parking fine he received in a local school zone).

Recently I had a run in with a ranger in similar circumstances.

Difference was I saw the ranger and parked legally. When I got the kids out in the rain I asked if it was necessary to be fining people for trying to keep children dry.

The ranger promptly took my photo and said they didn't have to answer as I was being aggressive. On speaking to a council officer I mentioned the word common sense.

The reply was that common sense didn't come into it. Go figure.

Peter Tarran

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast jetty beach letters to the editor school parking

Yacht owners blamed for human waste at Jetty

Yacht owners blamed for human waste at Jetty

I AM writing to warn people who swim at Jetty Beach of the health hazard caused by yacht owners pumping their untreated human waste into the harbour.

Sawtell win title in a canter

Sawtell celebrates winning back-to-back CHDCA first grade premierships. cricket 25 March 2017 Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park CHDCA grand final Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

Nana Glen rolled for only 46 in grand final.

Rebels pushed but prove too strong for Comets

South Grafton Rebels halfback Kayan Davis scored a hat-trick in the opening game of the 2017 Group 2 season against the Coffs Harbour Comets at Geoff King Motors Park. 26 March 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

South Grafton scores two late tries to win 40-22 against Coffs.

Singing together in perfect harmony

Flamenco dancing group Pasion Gitana performing at the 11th annual Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival held at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

Strong crowd at Botanic Farden for Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival.

Local Partners

Officer who gave up his life saving swimmer, is remembered

IT WAS on a holiday trip to Byron Bay on March 23, 1989 with the family that Constable 1st Class Andrew James Murray lost his life.

Two-legged circus Lions say thank you to the community

Lions Alan Graham, Rhys Jackson, Joe Grewal, Ringmaster Adam St James, Ray Lawrence, and Lioness Robin Lawrence.

Local Lions club joins forces with circus for goodwill.

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this weekend

Harmony Day will be held at the Botanic Garden on Sunday.

Things to do on the Coffs Coast this weekend?

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

Celebrity chef Pete Evans is “putting his fans’ health at risk”, after he defended his controversial claims on national TV, say Australian doctors

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

Married At First Sight's shock vow renewal decisions

Nadia’s final decision at the vow renewal ceremony leaves us stunned.

NADIA and Susan's decisions stun viewers.

Family Feud host Grant Denyer in hospital after rally crash

He’s OK. Grant Denyer has survived a serious car crash near Melbourne. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Grant Denyer airlifted to hospital after horror crash

Would you like 90 weeks of paid parental leave?

“It’s changed the culture,” say the Latte Papas of Sweden’s generous parental leave provisions.

Why not move to Sweden: the world’s best place to be a dad

Only one woman nominated for the Gold Logie

Love Child and The Wrong Girl star Jessica Marais is nominated for a Gold Logie this year.

Jessica Marais is about to star in a new Logies controversy

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

Caitlyn Shadbolt enjoys one of the most exciting weeks of her career

Inner City Living with Separate Studio.....

7 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $375,000

Put this property on top of your shopping list! 3 bedrooms with a detached studio, perfect for someone who wants to live in the City Centre and also work from...

Room for the Family, the Horses and the Toys...

29A Gould Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 1 $649,000

An excellent opportunity for those seeking a tree change without the hassle of a long commute. This home is situated just 12 minutes south of Coffs CBD and even...

Sawtell Retreat

28 Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 2 1 2 $629,000

Set in an elevated position on the desirable Eleventh Avenue, this light-filled home is architecturally inspired and pristinely presented with modern finishes...

Come live by the sea...

18/77 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $342,500

This spacious two bedroom unit with the perfect north-eastern aspect is located directly across from the sundrenched sandy beaches of Coffs Harbour and is just an...

Quality build in premier location...

42 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $945,000 ...

Secluded from the street, elevated and offering commanding aspect and hinterland views, this new to the market property offers privacy, size, and quality of...

Captivating ocean views...

42 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $1,050,000

Combining captivating ocean views plus an appealing elevated position, this rare 2,462m2 allotment awaits the construction of your dream home. A luxury 6 bedroom...

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $535,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $529,000 ...

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Beachfront Lots available...

4 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Starting at...

ABSOLUTE BEACHFRONT LAND... With its stunning ocean views and its magical beachfront setting, Sapphire Beachfront Estate is one of the last affordable absolute...

Simply stunning beachside living...

5a Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $949,000...

Situated in one of Coffs Harbours most premier beachside estates you will find this absolutely gorgeous home just 250m from the sun drenched sands of Korora Beach...

Deadly Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Strong demand for houses and units on Coffs Coast

GOLDEN GLOW: This is one of the joys of living on the Coffs Coast, the sun rises past the Jetty at Coffs Harbour.

Sellers have the upper hand as desperate buyers snap up homes

Statement in style and luxury

LUXURY LIVING: This North Sapphire home has come with a long list of high-end inclusions.

SNEAK PEEK: The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

City sale signifies a bright future for CBD

The Boulevard Arcade has sold in Coffs Harbour for just over $4 million.

Multi-million dollar sale brings plans to future development

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!