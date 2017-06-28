20°
Yacht club gets its iconic race back

Brad Greenshields
| 28th Jun 2017 4:00 PM
The finish line inside Coffs Harbour's jetty will be in use this summer for the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race.
The finish line inside Coffs Harbour's jetty will be in use this summer for the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race.

FEARS the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club had lost its biggest event have been allayed with the announcement a fleet of yachts will once again be entering the Coffs Harbour jetty this summer.

The yacht club has teamed up with the Royal Motor Yacht Club (RMYC) Broken Bay for the Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race.

The race will start at Pittwater on December 27 meaning the much loved annual coastal event thought lost due to the withdrawal of support from the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club is now secure and event planning is well underway.

Coffs Harbour Yacht Club commodore Garry Innes said the Newport to Coffs race will mark the 37th running of the Coffs Harbour race.

"It's a new beginning for an old race, a new beginning that has the potential to see it stay alive for many decades to come," Mr Innes said.

The commodore said starting the race on December 27 instead of what had become the usual start on January 2 had many benefits.

"The new date brings the start back to its original start date to December 27," he said.

"This will allow boat crews to race over the Christmas to New Year period and then able to return to work for an early start in January."

Already the race has garnered a major sponsor and the race will be known as the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race.

Jamie MacPhail from Pantaenius Insurance said the company is proud to be involved with such an iconic event and all of its history.

"I did so many of these races in the 80s and 90s and it is great to see the race is safe and in good hands," Mr McPhail said.

"It is particularly pleasing to see the race return to its original and most successful time slot between Christmas and New Year.

"With the race around 230 nautical miles it means that yachts can return home easily in a relatively short weather window. We are sure this will suit many club racers."

coffs harbour yacht club newport to coffs coast newport to coffs coast yacht race rmyc broken bay royal motor yacht club broken bay sailing

