A visiting yacht broke its mooring in the harbour and ended up beached on Jetty Beach. Kyle Hands

A YACHT toppled on its side in waist deep water with waves crashing into its deck.

It was a sight to behold on Coffs Harbour's Jetty Beach today.

The visiting vessel known Badger broke its moorings and ended up beached in shallow water.

Water Police were called and after a couple of hours were able to tow the yacht back out to deeper waters.