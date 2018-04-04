Xtend online reach

HAVING gained invaluable experience, Carrie Riessen has returned to Coffs Harbour and joined The Coffs Coast Advocate team as a digital specialist for News Xtend.

Having grown up in Grafton, resided in Coffs Harbour for 10 years and studied at Southern Cross University, Carrie relocated to Brisbane working across a mix of traditional and digital marketing campaigns.

Last year, she retuned to the Coffs Coast for lifestyle, to raise her young family and be closer to family before joining the team

at The Coffs Coast Advocate.

In 2015 and 2016, Carrie became a Google Certified specialist at Australia's largest Google partner, SponsoredLinx.

During this time, she worked with 100 small

and medium businesses to help them grow their businesses online using the complete Google suite including search engine marketing, display,

Gmail and YouTube campaigns.

"I jumped at the chance to join the team at The Advocate, I love the idea of working for this Coffs icon and being able to work face to face with businesses in the local community to help them navigate the digital landscape,” Carrie Riessen said.

"Being part of Newscorp, the biggest digital publisher in Australia, is also exciting as it allows us to add an extra layer of audience targeting in addition to the standard search engine marketing and social media marketing we offer.

"News Xtend has since become the largest and best performing Google Partner in Australia.

"We offer local businesses new ways to drive leads to their business.”