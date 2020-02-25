Xbox detail you really want to know

Microsoft has revealed the specs for its next generation gaming console, but the most important detail is yet to be announced.

Microsoft has revealed the specs for its next generation gaming console, but the most important detail is yet to be announced.

Microsoft has boasted that its Xbox Series X will be eight times more powerful than the original Xbox One but still won't say how much that power will cost.

The announcement about the next-gen Microsoft console comes amid near-total silence from Sony about its upcoming PlayStation 5.

Xbox is taking direct aim at the PS5 with its beefy new console.

"We know you expect the next generation of consoles to set new standards in graphical power and processing speed, converging together in games that look incredible and feel alive," said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox.

"This will be defined by worlds that are visually astounding and immediately immersive with innovative leaps in CPU, GPU and storage technology to give you frictionless access to new stories and new creators constantly."

The headline news is that the Xbox Series X will deliver 12-teraflops of processing power.

Teraflops refers to the number of operations a processor can handle at a given time.

The new Xbox will be able to have 12 trillion "operations" every single second.

For context, that's twice as powerful as the Xbox One X - and eight times better than the original Xbox One.

We now know all the biggest details about the Xbox Series X except the most important: the price.

Mr Spencer calls this a "true generational leap" and promises higher framerates and "larger, more sophisticated game worlds".

Microsoft is also pledging to reduce waiting times for gaming generally.

Games should load more quickly due to a faster storage drive.

And there's a Quick Resume feature that sounds like a hardcore gamer's dream.

"The new Quick Resume feature lets you continue multiple games from a suspended state almost instantly," Mr Spencer explained. "Returning you to where you were and what you were doing without waiting through long loading screens."

Microsoft said it would be able to play all the old Xbox games going back to 2001.

Microsoft is also making the old Xbox games backwards compatible, describing it as "four generations of gaming".

You'll be able to play original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games on the new console.

And these games should be improved by steadier framerates, faster loading times and improved resolution.

The Xbox Series X is said to be eight times faster than the old Xbox One.

Sadly, we still don't have an exact release date - but we know the console will be out in time for Christmas.

There's also no price yet, but this kind of performance won't come cheap.

While Microsoft has showed off the new Xbox's design and specs, Sony is keeping mum.

We still don't know what the PS5 looks like, and there's very little official info about its raw hardware.

And neither Microsoft nor Sony has announced pricing, one of the most important announcements in the console wars.

