A single woman who scoured Bunnings aisles to find a man has been flooded with offers – including a “cringe-worthy” proposal.
Dating

X-rated reply to woman on a Bunnings husband hunt

by Rebekah Scanlan
14th Dec 2020 7:49 PM

The single woman whose video documenting her quest to "find a husband" at Bunnings went viral has shared some of the wild responses she's had from men in the days that have followed.

NSW local Leesh Cunningham shared a two-part video of her unorthodox mission on TikTok sees her wandering the aisles of the hardware store clutching a sign that reads: "Wanted!!! Looking for a husband! Can you help?"

At one point Leesh - who said she'd given up on dating apps - even asks a Bunnings employee if they had any men left in stock.

Despite having zero luck in store, Leesh has revealed she's been inundated with offers since her video, many of which have been X-rated.

"My DMs (direct messages) have absolutely been blowing up," she told Daily Mail Australia.

"The ones that have all the confidence are like 50-year-old men though, so still no real prospect there but you never know."

Leesh Cunningham shared a two-part video to TikTok of her trawling the aisles of Bunnings for a husband. Picture: Supplied/TikTok
Leesh Cunningham shared a two-part video to TikTok of her trawling the aisles of Bunnings for a husband. Picture: Supplied/TikTok

One hopeful bloke sent Leesh a message offering a "happy ending" to her quest - an X-rated suggestion that seems to have left people online seriously unimpressed, branding it "pathetic" and cringe-worthy".

"Your Bunnings videos are hilarious. If you want to make one with a happy ending (you found your Christmas wish), I would be happy and honoured to play the part," he wrote.

Others saw the funny side and cheekily suggested she try Bunnings rival Mitre 10 to find a man.

Leesh's first video didn't go viral, but her second clip - which was shared on December 6 - blew up and has clocked up more than 147,000 followers since it was posted.

"So, I've given up on Tinder and online dating and I've gone for a more traditional approach … I've come to Bunnings to find a husband," she says in the clip.

One man said he could give her a ‘happy ending’ which many have deemed a ‘cringe-worthy’ offer. Picture: Instagram/Leesh
One man said he could give her a 'happy ending' which many have deemed a 'cringe-worthy' offer. Picture: Instagram/Leesh

After making her way down each aisle (which any woman who's been forced to Bunnings on a weekend by an overzealous dad or boyfriend can attest is quite the workout), Ms Cunningham gives up, adding she "must have picked a bad day".

She then gave it another crack a few days later, this time with a stack of flyers (listing a series of phone numbers) in hand.

When a worthy bachelor still failed to present himself, Ms Cunningham turned to an employee for assistance.

"I'm just looking for a husband and was told you guys had them here," she says to the staff member.

"They're flying off the shelf, if we have any they'll be in the back corner on the left," the Bunnings worker responded.

The Bunnings employee jokingly told Ms Cunningham eligible men were ‘flying off the shelf’. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Rebecca LeMay
The Bunnings employee jokingly told Ms Cunningham eligible men were 'flying off the shelf'. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Rebecca LeMay

When Ms Cunningham raced to the aforementioned back corner, however, she found herself alone again.

The hilarious videos have been flooded with wise words of advice and encouragement from other women - including to get to the store "between 6-8am and 5-9pm, that's when the tradies get their supplies".

"Don't give up, I got a man from there, he's alright," another wrote.

"Usually the good ones appear in the sausage sizzle line," someone else joked.

She asked staff if they had “any men left in stock”. Picture: Supplied/TikTok
She asked staff if they had "any men left in stock". Picture: Supplied/TikTok
