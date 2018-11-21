Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

X-rated error in wife’s photo

21st Nov 2018 8:37 AM

A MAN has shared what was meant to be a cool photo of his wife during a running event but one rude mistake made for a very awkward picture.

The couple were attending a rave-themed marathon event when the husband decided to snap a picture of his wife standing in front of a light board.

But the silhouette of what appears to be a jacket sleeve turned the innocent photo into something very rude.

The husband uploaded the photo to Reddit to see if other users could spot the X-rated error.

The unfortunate placement of a jumper hanging between her legs made it look like the woman wasn't really a woman at all.

Relax guys, it's just a jumper sleeve. Picture: SunknLiner/Reddit
Relax guys, it's just a jumper sleeve. Picture: SunknLiner/Reddit

Other users were quick to spot the hilarious mistake, with one user jokingly asking: "How does she run like that?"

"Are you sure you're not the wife?" another asked.

editors picks photos running

Top Stories

    This is exactly what shark nets are for

    premium_icon This is exactly what shark nets are for

    Opinion Shark-loving misanthropes gnash their teeth again over the demise of one fish, but don’t bat an eye when a human is killed or mauled, writes Miranda Devine.

    Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    premium_icon Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    News State Government announce 1,500 new police officers.

    Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    premium_icon Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    News Andreas Mikkelsen had a surprise waiting for him on the track.

    Community groups benefit from funding

    Community groups benefit from funding

    News Funds announced for two community groups on the Coffs Coast

    Local Partners