Mum denied bail after allegedly trying to kill daughter

A 37-year-old mother faced Wynnum Magistrates Court today after she allegedly stabbed her teenage daughter in the face, neck and back.

A 37-year-old mother faced Wynnum Magistrates Court today after she allegedly stabbed her teenage daughter in the face, neck and back.

A BRISBANE mother has been denied bail after she was charged with attempting to murder her teenage daughter.

The 37-year-old mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly stabbed her 17-year-old daughter in the face, neck and back with a 15cm black-handled kitchen knife at a unit complex in Wynnum on Sunday.

At Wynnum Magistrate Court last night, the court was told that a witness allegedly heard the mother say "just hurry up and die you dog" as her daughter lay bleeding and "wailing in pain" on Emsworth St about 5am.

She was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she remained this morning in a stable condition.

The 17-year-old remained in a stable condition in hospital yesterday.

The mother of four was charged with attempted murder and appeared in the dock at Wynnum today with a large bandage on her head.

The court was told that the alleged assault took place after the daughter, with her mother and father, had taken part in a night of heavy drinking.

The mother's lawyer Lyle Parker, from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service, said a fight broke out when the mother asked her daughter to go to bed.

Mr Parker said his client was driven to use the knife in "self defence" after her daughter allegedly smashed a plate over her head.

"There was a scuffle inside the house and my client found herself in a position where it was necessary to use a knife after a sustained 20-minute attack," Mr Parker said.

Wynnum Magistrate Zac Sarra heard the matter in court.

Magistrate Zac Sarra questioned this.

"I don't know how if you're stabbing someone in the back you're defending yourself," he said.

Mr Parker also noted that the mother had called triple-0 three times.

He made an application for bail.

Police prosecutor Emily Ollenburg opposed bail saying there was a history of violence and there was an "unacceptable risk" that she would reoffend and fail to appear.

Magistrate Sarra agreed with the police prosecutor saying the attack was "vicious and callous" and alcohol had played a factor.

"This matter is too serious too allow you to return to the community," he said.

"That seems to be a callous disregard for someone who is bleeding out in the street."

The 37-year-old woman was denied bail and will next appear in court on April 15.