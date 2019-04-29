Menu
Writing a new Page in federal politics

29th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
IT WAS a democratic process masquerading as a game of bingo, as the ballot was drawn for the federal seat of Page in Grafton.

The lucky winner of the draw was independent candidate, Fiona Leviny, whose prize was the coveted top spot on May 18 ballot papers.

"It was a lottery really," Ms Leviny said.

"But obviously it is great thing to be number one."

In an interesting quirk, the candidates have almost been ranked according to the size of their operations, with the biggest parties being drawn at the bottom of the ballot paper.

 

CONTENDERS: Candidates contesting Page: Fiona Leviny (Independent), Alison Waters (Animal Justice Party), John Mudge (United Australia), Daniel Reid (The Greens), Kevin Hogan, incumbent, (The Nationals), Patrick Deegan (Labor), Absent: Peter Walker (Christian Democratic Party).
Since the 2015 Australian Electoral Commission's redraw of boundaries on the North Coast, some 20,000 Coffs Coast residents living north of Aqualuna at Sapphire have fallen into the Page electorate, which includes 117,263 voters across 19,342km2 stretching north of Lismore.

Pre-polling in Coffs Harbour for the Cowper and Page electorates opened yesterday at 48 Harbour Dr, next to St George Bank.

