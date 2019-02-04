Menu
The search for the plane carrying Sala, pictured playing for his former club Nantes, has been suspended.
News

Plane carrying missing footballer found

by Thomas Burrows
4th Feb 2019 8:31 AM

THE plane that was carrying missing Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala has been found, his family has been told.

A search boat located the wreckage on the seabed of the English Channel this morning, The Sun reports.

The Piper Malibu N264DB carrying 28-year-old Argentinian Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, disappeared over the Channel on January 21 after leaving Nantes in France for Cardiff.

An official search operation was called off on January 24 after Guernsey's harbour master Captain David Barker said the chances of survival following such a long period were "extremely remote".

But a privately funded search for the plane resumed this morning.

Argentinian striker Sala was signed by Cardiff for a club record $AUD27 million.

Fans paid tribute yesterday by laying scarfs, daffodils and caps ahead of their clash with Bournemouth, their first home game since Sala vanished. They won 2-0.

More to come...

This article first appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

