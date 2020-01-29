Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The bodies of both people on board – the 70-year-old pilot and his 52-year-old wife – were not found.
The bodies of both people on board – the 70-year-old pilot and his 52-year-old wife – were not found.
Breaking

Plane wreckage found but there's no sign of pilot and wife

by Elise Williams
29th Jan 2020 5:46 PM | Updated: 6:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPECIALIST police have located the wreckage from a Sunshine Coast light plane that went missing near Moreton Island last week.

The bodies of both people on board - the 70-year-old pilot and his 52-year-old wife - were not found.

Water police and members of the dive squad made the discovery in about 36 metres of water north of Moreton Island around 2.30pm.

The discovery follows an extensive search after the Brisbane couple made a mayday call on the afternoon of January 22.

editors picks moreton bay plane crash plane wreckage sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ice inquiry another ‘talk fest’ says local expert

        premium_icon Ice inquiry another ‘talk fest’ says local expert

        News Ice use in Coffs has skyrocketed but is decriminalisation the answer?

        Banding together to raise funds to farewell young mother

        Banding together to raise funds to farewell young mother

        News Fundraising effort for the family of crash victim Bobbi Howell.

        Overseas legal challenge threatens local event

        premium_icon Overseas legal challenge threatens local event

        News A legal challenge has threatened an event at the Coffs Jetty foreshore.

        Motorcyclist injured in crash on the Pacific Highway

        premium_icon Motorcyclist injured in crash on the Pacific Highway

        Breaking Motorcyclist transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.