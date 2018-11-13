WRC title fight showdown

ONLY ONE WINNER: The closest finish to a WRC season in 15 years will play out at Kennards Hire Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast this week. Tickets at rallyaustralia.com.au.

THE world's fastest drivers on dirt have returned to the Coffs Coast this week for Kennards Hire Rally Australia, running until Sunday.

Rally Australia is the final round of the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship, bringing a big contingent of drivers, teams, media, supporters and spectators from around the world.

The event is the 26th time Australia has hosted the WRC, rally's equivalent of Formula 1.

The rally demands extreme skill, endurance, bravery and teamwork and gives spectators a thrilling, up-close experience.

The WRC is regarded as the most challenging series in international motorsport as it traverses 14 countries and extremes in terrain, road surface and weather conditions.

Millions of daily television viewers in more than 150 countries will track stars such as five-time world champion Sebastien Ogier of France, New Zealand's Hayden Paddon, Jari Matti Latvala of Finland and Elfyn Evans from Great Britain as they tackle more than 300km of competition stages close to the Coffs Harbour event headquarters.

Along with daily highlights, selected stages will be shown live worldwide on TV and in Australia on Fox Sports and 7mate.

Top Australian drivers also take part in Rally Australia, with contenders including the first female national champion, Molly Taylor of Sydney, three-time champion Eli Evans, experienced international driver Brendan Reeves, young sensation Harry Bates.

This year's Kennards Hire Rally Australia will treat fans to more excitement than ever, wrapping up one of the closest seasons on record.

Defending five-time world champion Ogier (M-Sport Ford) has been neck-and-neck with Hyundai's Thierry Neuville, while Ott Tanak of Estonia has relished his move to Toyota with a string of impressive finishes.

The Coffs Coast rally stages are some of the most beautiful and exciting on the WRC circuit, a bonus for fans combining a holiday with their favourite sport.