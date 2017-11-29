Menu
Login
Sport

WRC champion Ogier announces plan for future

BACK AGAIN: Five-time world champion Sébastien Ogier will return in 2018.
BACK AGAIN: Five-time world champion Sébastien Ogier will return in 2018. M-Sport
Keagan Elder
by

FIVE-TIME world champion Sebastien Ogier will race on next year.

The Frenchman left World Rally Championship fans on the edge of their seats during this year's Kennards Hire Rally Australia with teasing answers to questions on his future in the sport.

In Coffs Harbour he said he was 99 per cent sure of his decision but wouldn't elaborate on which way he'd sway.

But today, 2017 champion team M-Sport confirmed Ogier would continue with the England-based manufacturer and drive a EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta WRC.

During a team celebration Ogier took the lead and put pen to paper, along with UK driver Elfyn Evans, and signed a contract for next year.

"This season has been very exciting with some of the closest-fought competition for years," Ogier said.

"As a driver, I definitely want to be a part of that. I still get a lot of emotion from this sport, and this team has so much passion.

"That made my decision clear, and we will work hard to chase more success together next year."

 

UK driver Elfyn Evans has signed with M-Sport for 2018.
UK driver Elfyn Evans has signed with M-Sport for 2018. Trevor Veale

Evans, who won his first WRC on home soil this year, said the team was busy preparing for next year.

"After getting that first victory under our belts, we're ready to take the next step and I think we all have another exciting season ahead of us," Evans said.

"We'll be working hard over the Christmas break to ensure we're fully prepared, and the goal will be to build on the success of this year."

M-Sport team principal Malcolm Wilson said securing both Ogier and Elfyn next year gave the team a "strong chance" of defending its driver and manufacturer titles it won this year.

"They're both very intelligent drivers. There is no doubting their speed, but they also have a masterful approach to strategy that delivers results time after time," Wilson said.　

"There's no reason why we shouldn't be confident of adding to our success next year and - seeing the reaction of the team this afternoon - I know that everyone will continue to give 110 percent."

Topics:  coffs harbour elfyn evans m-sport rally australia sebastien ogier world rally championship wrc

Coffs Coast Advocate
Friend tells court horror story of one-punch incident

Friend tells court horror story of one-punch incident

ONE punch between two life-long mates left one dead after a night of drinking.

  • News

  • 29th Nov 2017 2:30 PM

Hard way to earn 10 cents if you are enviro-friendly

SOLITARY STANDING: Woolgoolga's Woolworth store has the only return and earn vending machine in the region.

You may have to fork out an extra $5 for a box of beer on Friday

A win is on the cards

Gift cards will have a longer shelf life for NSW consumers

There is hope on the shopping horizon.

Major road delays after pedestrian hit by truck

One lane of the Pacific Highway has reopened north of Coffs Harbour.

Ambulance called on scene after a pedestrian was hit by truck.

Local Partners

You just can't write off a champ

The Coffs Coast's Harley Ingleby grabs the headlines at World Longboard Champs in Taiwan.

Brown makes his way up the Sydney Swans pecking order

SWANNING ABOUT: Former Coffs Swans junior Jake Brown was added to the Sydney Swans today.

Coffs can finally lay claim to having an AFL player of its own

Former Wallabies winger among Reds faces

Paul Carozza has been appointed assistant coach at the Queensland Reds.

Paul Carozza among new Reds faces as coach Brad Thorn rebuilds