WRC champion Ogier announces plan for future

FIVE-TIME world champion Sebastien Ogier will race on next year.

The Frenchman left World Rally Championship fans on the edge of their seats during this year's Kennards Hire Rally Australia with teasing answers to questions on his future in the sport.

In Coffs Harbour he said he was 99 per cent sure of his decision but wouldn't elaborate on which way he'd sway.

But today, 2017 champion team M-Sport confirmed Ogier would continue with the England-based manufacturer and drive a EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta WRC.

During a team celebration Ogier took the lead and put pen to paper, along with UK driver Elfyn Evans, and signed a contract for next year.

"This season has been very exciting with some of the closest-fought competition for years," Ogier said.

"As a driver, I definitely want to be a part of that. I still get a lot of emotion from this sport, and this team has so much passion.

"That made my decision clear, and we will work hard to chase more success together next year."

UK driver Elfyn Evans has signed with M-Sport for 2018. Trevor Veale

Evans, who won his first WRC on home soil this year, said the team was busy preparing for next year.

"After getting that first victory under our belts, we're ready to take the next step and I think we all have another exciting season ahead of us," Evans said.

"We'll be working hard over the Christmas break to ensure we're fully prepared, and the goal will be to build on the success of this year."

M-Sport team principal Malcolm Wilson said securing both Ogier and Elfyn next year gave the team a "strong chance" of defending its driver and manufacturer titles it won this year.

"They're both very intelligent drivers. There is no doubting their speed, but they also have a masterful approach to strategy that delivers results time after time," Wilson said.

"There's no reason why we shouldn't be confident of adding to our success next year and - seeing the reaction of the team this afternoon - I know that everyone will continue to give 110 percent."